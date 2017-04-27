Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) to post $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dun & Bradstreet Corp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.94. Dun & Bradstreet Corp reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Corp will report full year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dun & Bradstreet Corp.
Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.94 million. Dun & Bradstreet Corp had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS.
A number of research analysts recently commented on DNB shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corp from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Corp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,538,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,608,000 after buying an additional 85,903 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Corp by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,332,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,614,000 after buying an additional 138,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Corp by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,055,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,139,000 after buying an additional 54,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Corp by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 620,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,791,000 after buying an additional 23,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Corp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 527,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,022,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) traded down 0.26% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.01. 433,565 shares of the stock traded hands. Dun & Bradstreet Corp has a 12-month low of $100.46 and a 12-month high of $141.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.39.
Dun & Bradstreet Corp Company Profile
The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation is the source of commercial data, analytics and insight on businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Americas, which consists of its operations in the United States and Canada, and Non-Americas, which consists of its operations in the United Kingdom, Greater China, India, and its European and Asia Pacific Worldwide Networks.
