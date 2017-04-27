Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) to post $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dun & Bradstreet Corp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.94. Dun & Bradstreet Corp reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Corp will report full year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dun & Bradstreet Corp.

Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.94 million. Dun & Bradstreet Corp had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DNB shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corp from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/dun-bradstreet-corp-dnb-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-89-per-share-updated.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Corp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,538,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,608,000 after buying an additional 85,903 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Corp by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,332,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,614,000 after buying an additional 138,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Corp by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,055,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,139,000 after buying an additional 54,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Corp by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 620,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,791,000 after buying an additional 23,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Corp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 527,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,022,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) traded down 0.26% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.01. 433,565 shares of the stock traded hands. Dun & Bradstreet Corp has a 12-month low of $100.46 and a 12-month high of $141.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Dun & Bradstreet Corp Company Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation is the source of commercial data, analytics and insight on businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Americas, which consists of its operations in the United States and Canada, and Non-Americas, which consists of its operations in the United Kingdom, Greater China, India, and its European and Asia Pacific Worldwide Networks.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.