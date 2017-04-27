DTE Energy Co (DTE) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $103.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock. DTE Energy traded as high as $103.99 and last traded at $103.84, with a volume of 370,325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.13.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $109.00 price objective on DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $179,083.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,225.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven E. Kurmas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,771 shares of company stock worth $2,830,814. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $144,036,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,815,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,328,000 after buying an additional 883,808 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $61,922,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 45.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,270,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,988,000 after buying an additional 398,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,558,000 after buying an additional 395,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.20.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post $5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.46%.

