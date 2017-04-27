DryShips Inc. (drys) Declares $0.05 Special Dividend

DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:drys) declared a special dividend on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the shipping company on Monday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) opened at 1.23 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $26.91 million. DryShips has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2,227.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69.

DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($56.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $56.34. DryShips had a negative net margin of 87.23% and a negative return on equity of 671.07%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DryShips will post $0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Vetr upgraded DryShips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.41 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/dryships-inc-plans-dividend-of-0-05-drys-updated.html.

About DryShips

DryShips, Inc is a holding company. The Company owns drybulk carriers and offshore support vessels. The Company operates through two segments: the drybulk carrier and the offshore support. Under its drybulk segment, the Company operates as a provider of drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction and agri-food industries.

Receive News & Ratings for DryShips Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DryShips Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.