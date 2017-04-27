DryShips Inc. (DRYS) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.17. DryShips shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 5,447,367 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Separately, Vetr upgraded DryShips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.41 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47. The company’s market capitalization is $29.10 million.

DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($56.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $56.34. The company had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.77 million. DryShips had a negative return on equity of 671.07% and a negative net margin of 87.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that DryShips Inc. will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DryShips stock. Creative Planning increased its position in DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) by 498.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 92,637 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.13% of DryShips worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About DryShips

DryShips, Inc is a holding company. The Company owns drybulk carriers and offshore support vessels. The Company operates through two segments: the drybulk carrier and the offshore support. Under its drybulk segment, the Company operates as a provider of drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction and agri-food industries.

