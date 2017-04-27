Numis Securities Ltd Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Draper Esprit PLC (GROW)

Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Draper Esprit PLC (LON:GROW) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 437 ($5.59) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on shares of Draper Esprit PLC in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 417 ($5.33) price target for the company.

Draper Esprit PLC (LON:GROW) remained flat at GBX 352.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350 shares. Draper Esprit PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 295.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 360.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 350.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 348.27. The company’s market cap is GBX 143.43 billion.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/draper-esprit-plcs-grow-buy-rating-reiterated-at-numis-securities-ltd-updated.html.

About Draper Esprit PLC

Draper Esprit plc, formerly Ingleby (1994 plc), is a United Kingdom-based company, which focuses to raise capital through a listing on Alternative Investment Market (AIM) in order to pursue a direct purchase of a regulated venture capital management business and an associated portfolio of investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.