Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Raised to Buy at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DLTR. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an underperform rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) traded up 0.46% during trading on Monday, reaching $82.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,691 shares. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $72.55 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The business earned $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post $4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Bob Sasser sold 40,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $3,162,291.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,070 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Rudman sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $191,988.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $366,803.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,040 shares of company stock worth $4,868,165 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 94.4% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 705,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,650,000 after buying an additional 342,353 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 57.8% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 139,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 51,024 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 124.8% in the third quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 171,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after buying an additional 95,200 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 482.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 401,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,027,000 after buying an additional 332,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc is an operator of discount variety stores. The Company operates approximately 13,851 discount variety retail stores. The Company’s segments include Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at a fixed price. The Family Dollar segment operates a chain of general merchandise retail discount stores providing consumers with a selection of merchandise in neighborhood stores.

