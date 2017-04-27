23,800 Shares in Altria Group Inc (MO) Acquired by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Altria Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) opened at 71.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.03. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $138.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company earned $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 109.95% and a net margin of 55.31%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post $3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.47%.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/dodge-cox-purchases-new-stake-in-altria-group-inc-mo-updated.html.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Bank of America Corp upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Vetr lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Altria Group from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.