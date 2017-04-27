Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCK) Upgraded at TheStreet

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCK) traded down 0.28% during trading on Monday, reaching $28.71. 1,450,900 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.50. Discovery Communications has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $29.18.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The firm earned $1.67 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Discovery Communications will post $2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/discovery-communications-inc-disck-upgraded-to-b-at-thestreet-updated.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new position in Discovery Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $36,834,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,163,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Discovery Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $28,433,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Discovery Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,060,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,419,000 after buying an additional 720,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Discovery Communications by 1,062.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 584,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,647,000 after buying an additional 534,030 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

