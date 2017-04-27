Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust Put Options (JDST)

Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NASDAQ:JDST) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,465 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 532% compared to the average volume of 707 put options.

Shares of Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NASDAQ:JDST) opened at 19.74 on Thursday. Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $123.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.70. Shares of Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, May 1st. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, April 28th.

