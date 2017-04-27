Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 424,721 Shares of RetailMeNot Inc (SALE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RetailMeNot Inc (NASDAQ:SALE) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,227,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 424,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.59% of RetailMeNot worth $20,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Alpha Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RetailMeNot during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of RetailMeNot by 24.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of RetailMeNot during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RetailMeNot by 146.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 15,128 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of RetailMeNot by 72.5% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 51,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 21,721 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RetailMeNot Inc (NASDAQ:SALE) opened at 11.55 on Thursday. RetailMeNot Inc has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.73 million, a PE ratio of 288.75 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21.

RetailMeNot (NASDAQ:SALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. RetailMeNot had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business earned $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RetailMeNot Inc will post $0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SALE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Dougherty & Co cut shares of RetailMeNot from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of RetailMeNot in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of RetailMeNot in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of RetailMeNot from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RetailMeNot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

In other RetailMeNot news, VP Thomas Aylor sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $39,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,907.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Rogers sold 4,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $56,583.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,474.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $109,278. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

RetailMeNot Company Profile

RetailMeNot Inc operates a savings destination connecting consumers with retailers, restaurants and brands, both online and in-store. The Company operates through two segments: Core and Gift Card. The Core segment consists of all other products and services that are related to its marketplace for digital offers.

