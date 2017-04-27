Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to post sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dillard's’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Dillard's posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard's will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.97 billion per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dillard's.

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Dillard's had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS.

DDS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard's from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc began coverage on Dillard's in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dillard's from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) opened at 54.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.11. Dillard's has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $77.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Dillard's’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dillard's by 280.1% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 20,080 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dillard's by 49.6% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 104,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after buying an additional 34,714 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute raised its stake in shares of Dillard's by 3.9% in the first quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard's during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dillard's by 771.0% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 48,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 42,746 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc is a retailer of fashion apparel, cosmetics and home furnishing. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 293 Dillard’s stores, including 25 clearance centers, and an Internet store offering a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men and children, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

