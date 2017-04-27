DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on DHT Holdings from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DHT Holdings from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DHT Holdings has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.17.

DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) traded up 0.519% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.845. The stock had a trading volume of 434,534 shares. DHT Holdings has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $458.44 million, a PE ratio of 48.939 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34.

DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. DHT Holdings had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DHT Holdings will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DHT Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $4,229,000. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in shares of DHT Holdings by 13.7% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 436,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 52,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DHT Holdings by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,488 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after buying an additional 92,180 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DHT Holdings by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC now owns 219,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 33,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG raised its position in shares of DHT Holdings by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 1,858,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after buying an additional 224,390 shares in the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT Holdings Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc operates a fleet of crude oil tankers. As of March 21, 2017, the Company’s fleet consisted of 21 crude oil tankers in operation. As of March 21, 2017, the Company’s fleet consisted of 19 very large crude carriers (VLCCs), which are tankers ranging in size from 200,000 to 320,000 deadweight tons (dwt), and two Aframax tankers (Aframaxes), which are tankers ranging in size from 80,000 to 120,000 dwt.

