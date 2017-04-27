DHT Holdings (DHT) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.04

News coverage about DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DHT Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 80 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Alpha One’s analysis:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DHT Holdings from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of DHT Holdings in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on DHT Holdings from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) traded up 0.21% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 198,644 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. DHT Holdings has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. DHT Holdings had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company earned $67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DHT Holdings will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/dht-holdings-dht-earning-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-study-shows-updated.html.

About DHT Holdings

DHT Holdings, Inc operates a fleet of crude oil tankers. As of March 21, 2017, the Company’s fleet consisted of 21 crude oil tankers in operation. As of March 21, 2017, the Company’s fleet consisted of 19 very large crude carriers (VLCCs), which are tankers ranging in size from 200,000 to 320,000 deadweight tons (dwt), and two Aframax tankers (Aframaxes), which are tankers ranging in size from 80,000 to 120,000 dwt.

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.