DeVry Education Group (DV) to Repurchase $300 million in Shares

DeVry Education Group (NYSE:DV) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program, which permits the company to repurchase $300 million in shares on Thursday, February 16th, EventVestor reports. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of DeVry Education Group (NYSE:DV) opened at 38.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95. DeVry Education Group has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $38.35.

DeVry Education Group (NYSE:DV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $456.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.32 million. DeVry Education Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.40%. DeVry Education Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DeVry Education Group will post $2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DeVry Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of DeVry Education Group in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DeVry Education Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

In related news, insider Donna Jennings sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $365,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa W. Wardell purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.88 per share, for a total transaction of $80,228.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 114,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,796.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,667 shares of company stock worth $547,372. 5.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DeVry Education Group

DeVry Education Group Inc (DeVry Group) is a global provider of educational services. DeVry Group’s focuses on empowering its students to achieve their educational and career goals. DeVry Group’s institutions offer a range of programs in healthcare, technology, business, accounting, finance and law. The Company operates in three segments: Medical and Healthcare; International and Professional Education, and Business, Technology and Management.

