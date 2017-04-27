Burberry Group plc (BRBY) PT Raised to GBX 1,650 at Deutsche Bank AG

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,525 ($19.50) to GBX 1,650 ($21.09) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BRBY. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,590 ($20.33) target price on shares of Burberry Group plc in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on shares of Burberry Group plc from GBX 1,290 ($16.49) to GBX 1,480 ($18.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,615 ($20.65) price objective on shares of Burberry Group plc in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group plc in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,630 ($20.84) price objective on shares of Burberry Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,590.39 ($20.33).

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) traded up 0.69% on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1610.00. 1,922,912 shares of the stock traded hands. Burberry Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,039.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,838.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 7.07 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,728.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,581.36.

About Burberry Group plc

Burberry Group plc is a manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of luxury goods. The Company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. The Company’s segments include retail/wholesale and licensing. The Retail/wholesale segment is engaged in the sale of luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees, prestige department stores globally and multi-brand specialty accounts.

