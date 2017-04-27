Deutsche Bank AG Reiterates “€46.00” Price Target for Societe Generale SA (GLE)

Deutsche Bank AG set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on Societe Generale SA (EPA:GLE) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

GLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €46.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Societe Generale SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays PLC set a €50.00 ($54.35) target price on shares of Societe Generale SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €58.60 ($63.70) target price on shares of Societe Generale SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.58 ($58.24) target price on shares of Societe Generale SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc set a €51.00 ($55.43) target price on shares of Societe Generale SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €46.58 ($50.63).

Societe Generale SA (EPA:GLE) traded down 1.62% during trading on Monday, hitting €49.78. 5,045,779 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €46.65 and its 200 day moving average is €43.39. The firm has a market cap of €39.80 billion and a PE ratio of 11.69. Societe Generale SA has a 52 week low of €25.00 and a 52 week high of €51.62.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/deutsche-bank-ag-analysts-give-societe-generale-sa-gle-a-46-00-price-target-updated.html.

Societe Generale SA Company Profile

Societe Generale SA is a financial services company. The Company is engaged in retail banking, corporate and investment banking, financial services, insurance, private banking and asset management. The Company’s core businesses are managed through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

