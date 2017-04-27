Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $250,000 Stake in Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Denbury Resources were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNR. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 8.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 33,677 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 26.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,783 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) traded down 0.43% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.34. 5,614,766 shares of the company traded hands. Denbury Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. The stock’s market capitalization is $909.53 million.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Denbury Resources had a negative net margin of 151.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $271.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denbury Resources Inc. will post $0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Denbury Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.35.

In other news, Director Greg Mcmichael sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $35,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,635.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company’s operations are focused in two operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Its properties with proved and producing reserves in the Gulf Coast region are situated in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana and Alabama, and in the Rocky Mountain region are situated in Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming.

