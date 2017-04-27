Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 33.59%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) opened at 46.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average is $47.23. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.75. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $52.76.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 20,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,006,809.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 386,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,338,246.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 5,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.12 per share, for a total transaction of $249,939.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,130.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 272,165 shares of company stock worth $271,660 and sold 99,417 shares worth $4,975,031. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 447.0% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.4% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world. The Company’s segments include Airline and Refinery. The Company’s route network is centered around a system of hub, international gateway and airports that the Company operates in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

