Maxim Group Analysts Give DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (DMPI) a $11.00 Price Target

Maxim Group set a $11.00 price target on DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) opened at 2.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18. DelMar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $10.87.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that DelMar Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.70) EPS for the current fiscal year.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage drug development company. The Company focuses on the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in conducting clinical trials in the United States with its product candidate, VAL-083, as a treatment for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), a form of brain cancer.

