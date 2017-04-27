Delek US Holdings (DK) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) has been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Delek US Holdings earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Alpha One’s scoring:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Delek US Holdings in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Delek US Holdings in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Delek US Holdings from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Delek US Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delek US Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.52.

Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) opened at 23.95 on Thursday. Delek US Holdings has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $26.06. The company’s market capitalization is $1.48 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96.

Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Delek US Holdings had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. Delek US Holdings’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings will post ($0.31) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Delek US Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.22%.

In other Delek US Holdings news, insider Donald Norman Holmes sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $100,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,712.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony L. Miller sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $95,335.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,634 shares of company stock worth $308,786 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delek US Holdings Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc is an integrated downstream energy business focused on petroleum refining and the transportation, storage and wholesale of crude oil, intermediate and refined products. The Company operates through two segments: Refining and Logistics. The Company’s refining segment operates independent refineries in Tyler, Texas (the Tyler refinery) and El Dorado, Arkansas (the El Dorado refinery).

