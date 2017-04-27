Credit Suisse Group AG Reiterates “$132.00” Price Target for Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) received a $132.00 price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Vetr downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.50 target price (up from $121.50) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) opened at 112.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.73. Deere & Company has a one year low of $76.73 and a one year high of $114.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.56 and a 200-day moving average of $102.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm earned $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post $4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

In other news, CEO Samuel R. Allen sold 28,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $3,151,595.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,596 shares in the company, valued at $32,775,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 1,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.78, for a total value of $198,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,268.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,302 shares of company stock valued at $3,753,704 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 29.1% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 7.5% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 149,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,265,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 20.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,036,000 after buying an additional 29,707 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 38.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after buying an additional 18,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

