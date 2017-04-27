Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Very Likely to Impact Davita (DVA) Share Price

News coverage about Davita (NYSE:DVA) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Davita earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 87 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

DVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Davita in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Davita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Davita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) opened at 68.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.02. Davita has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $78.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.69.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Davita had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Davita will post $3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc, formerly DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc, operates two divisions: DaVita Kidney Care (Kidney Care) and DaVita Medical Group (DMG). The Kidney Care division consists of its the United States dialysis and related lab services, its ancillary services and strategic initiatives, including its international operations, and its corporate administrative support.

