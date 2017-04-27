PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) CEO David Spector Sells 15,624 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $257,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) traded down 2.34% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.70. 76,052 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $379.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business earned $289.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post $2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MSI Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Instinet lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc (PFSI) is a financial services company. The Company is focused on the production and servicing of the United States residential mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the United States mortgage market. It operates through three segments: loan production, loan servicing and investment management.

