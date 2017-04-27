Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a $67.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Nomura began coverage on Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Maxim Group began coverage on Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dave & Buster's Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster's Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

Shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) traded up 1.09% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.03. 437,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.71. Dave & Buster's Entertainment has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $64.50.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Dave & Buster's Entertainment had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company earned $270.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Dave & Buster's Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster's Entertainment will post $2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $150,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,583. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay L. Tobin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $1,237,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,257 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,503.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,500 shares of company stock worth $9,124,965. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 16.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $3,987,000. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 88.3% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $259,000.

