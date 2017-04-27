Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) Given a $69.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks, Inc.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has been given a $69.00 price objective by research analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc.’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s current price.

PLAY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.72.

Shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) opened at 64.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day moving average is $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.71. Dave & Buster's Entertainment has a 52-week low of $36.83 and a 52-week high of $64.50.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company earned $270.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.77 million. Dave & Buster's Entertainment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster's Entertainment will post $2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Margo Lynn Manning sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $488,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jay L. Tobin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $1,237,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,503.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,500 shares of company stock worth $9,124,965 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 61.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 36,345 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 76.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster's Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $226,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 11.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster's Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $900,000.

