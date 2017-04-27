Daniel Bradbury Sells 600 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 600 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.79, for a total transaction of $103,674.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,948,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Daniel Bradbury sold 600 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.56, for a total transaction of $98,136.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Daniel Bradbury sold 600 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $97,680.00.

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) opened at 184.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 0.79. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.37 and a 52-week high of $186.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.77 and its 200-day moving average is $151.99.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business earned $598 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.51 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post $3.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,870,000. Blue Jay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,767,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Illumina by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 312,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $56,742,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,269 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday. Vetr cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.67 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $187.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.05.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc (Illumina) is a provider of sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The Company operates through two segments: Core Illumina and the consolidated variable interest entities (VIEs), which include the activities of GRAIL, Inc (GRAIL) and Helix Holdings I, LLC (Helix). Core Illumina consists of its core operations.

