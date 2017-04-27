Shore Capital Reiterates house stock Rating for Dairy Crest Group plc (DCG)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Dairy Crest Group plc (LON:DCG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

DCG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.20) price target on shares of Dairy Crest Group plc in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.67) price target on shares of Dairy Crest Group plc in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Numis Securities Ltd lowered shares of Dairy Crest Group plc to a hold rating and set a GBX 655 ($8.37) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Whitman Howard reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.05) target price on shares of Dairy Crest Group plc in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reduced their target price on shares of Dairy Crest Group plc from GBX 750 ($9.59) to GBX 710 ($9.08) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dairy Crest Group plc has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 620.56 ($7.93).

Dairy Crest Group plc (LON:DCG) traded up 0.35% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 575.00. The stock had a trading volume of 356,668 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 565.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 589.56. Dairy Crest Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 503.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 697.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 803.27 million.

About Dairy Crest Group plc

Dairy Crest Group plc is a United Kingdom-based dairy company. The Company processes and markets branded dairy products. The Company’s segments include Cheese, Spreads and Other. It has two product groups: cheese & whey, and butters, spreads & oils. It produces and markets Cathedral City, a cheese brand, and the Davidstow cheddar brand.

