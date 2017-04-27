MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) Raised to Buy at DA Davidson

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) was upgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $44.00. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, December 30th. TheStreet raised MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. FBR & Co raised their price target on MasTec from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) opened at 45.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.36. MasTec has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.01.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MasTec will post $2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 218.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is an infrastructure construction company. The Company operates primarily across North America through a range of industries. The Company operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other. Its primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy and utility infrastructure, such as wireless, wireline/fiber, satellite communications and customer fulfillment activities; petroleum and natural gas pipeline infrastructure; electrical utility transmission and distribution; conventional and renewable power generation, and industrial infrastructure.

