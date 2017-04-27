CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Receives $55.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

CONE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

In other CyrusOne news, insider Venkatesh S. Durvasula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $506,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,132,245.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkatesh S. Durvasula sold 11,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $599,551.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,956.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in CyrusOne by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 7.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust increased its position in CyrusOne by 42.2% in the third quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 2,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its position in CyrusOne by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 3,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) opened at 53.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average of $47.48. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.96 and a beta of 0.82.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CyrusOne will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 723.84%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner, operator and developer of enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data center properties. The Company’s data centers are generally purpose-built facilities with redundant power and cooling. The CyrusOne National IX Platform (the National IX Platform) delivers interconnection across states and between metro-enabled sites within its footprint and beyond.

