Cummins Inc. (CMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $167.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Quarterly estimates for Cummins have been going up lately. The company is benefiting from innovative products, rising demand for its engines among OEMs, focus on cost reduction and improvement in operational efficiency. Share repurchases and expansion through acquisitions will also be beneficial in the long run. The company is also expected to grow through its joint ventures. Cummins outperformed the Zacks categorized Engine-Internal Combustion industry over the last three months.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CMI. Vetr cut Cummins from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $134.06 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays PLC reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Longbow Research upgraded Cummins from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) opened at 152.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.25. Cummins has a 52-week low of $105.33 and a 52-week high of $155.51. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.23. Cummins had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company earned $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post $7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cummins by 88.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,241,000 after buying an additional 524,516 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Cummins by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 399,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,638,000 after buying an additional 77,478 shares during the period. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Cummins by 6.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 70.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 282,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,195,000 after buying an additional 116,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel and natural gas engines and engine-related component products. The Company’s segments include Engine, Distribution, Components and Power Systems. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, as well as certain customer brand names, for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle (RV), light-duty automotive and agricultural markets.

