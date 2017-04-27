Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in a report issued on Friday morning. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $63.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00.

CCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Crown Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Crown Holdings in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown Holdings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $60.00 price objective on Crown Holdings and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Crown Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) traded up 0.54% during trading on Friday, hitting $56.07. 292,989 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.71. Crown Holdings has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Crown Holdings had a return on equity of 83.94% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings will post $3.93 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/crown-holdings-inc-cck-rating-reiterated-by-jefferies-group-llc.html.

In related news, Director Jenne K. Britell sold 4,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $251,816.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,614.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Kelly sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $2,127,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,314.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Holdings by 28.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Crown Holdings by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Crown Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown Holdings by 109.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Crown Holdings during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods. The Company’s business is organized within three divisions: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Within each division, the Company is organized along product lines. The Company’s segments within the Americas Division are Americas Beverage and North America Food.

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.