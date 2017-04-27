Insider Selling: Criteo SA (CRTO) Insider Sells 46,246 Shares of Stock

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) insider Jean-Baptiste Rudelle sold 46,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $2,303,513.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,550,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,051,413.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jean-Baptiste Rudelle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 25th, Jean-Baptiste Rudelle sold 95,897 shares of Criteo SA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $4,986,644.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Jean-Baptiste Rudelle sold 54,103 shares of Criteo SA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $2,778,730.08.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Jean-Baptiste Rudelle sold 103,754 shares of Criteo SA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $5,215,713.58.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Jean-Baptiste Rudelle sold 52,127 shares of Criteo SA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $2,523,468.07.

On Friday, March 10th, Jean-Baptiste Rudelle sold 84,873 shares of Criteo SA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $4,216,490.64.

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) traded up 0.92% during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.95. The stock had a trading volume of 127,595 shares. Criteo SA has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $44.14.

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Criteo SA had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $225 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Criteo SA will post $2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Criteo SA by 46.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Criteo SA by 6.9% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 327,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after buying an additional 21,050 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Criteo SA by 5,728.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after buying an additional 313,667 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Criteo SA by 47.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Criteo SA by 142.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 187,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 110,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRTO. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Criteo SA in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Criteo SA in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen and Company set a $60.00 price target on Criteo SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Criteo SA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Criteo SA from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Criteo SA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Criteo SA Company Profile

Criteo SA is a France-based company specializing in digital performance marketing. Its solution consists of the Criteo Engine, the Company’s data assets, access to inventory, and its advertiser and publisher platforms. The Criteo Engine consists of various machine learning algorithms, such as prediction, recommendation, bidding and creative algorithms and the global hardware and software infrastructure.

