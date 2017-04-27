Credit Suisse Group AG Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)

Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America Corp raised shares of CF Industries Holdings from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of CF Industries Holdings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries Holdings from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Vetr raised shares of CF Industries Holdings from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries Holdings from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.15.

CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) traded down 0.99% during trading on Friday, hitting $26.99. 1,162,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $6.29 billion. CF Industries Holdings has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.72.

CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.33. CF Industries Holdings had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $867 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings by 0.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings by 0.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 22,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings by 2.1% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizer, and other nitrogen products. The Company’s nitrogen fertilizer products are ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution (UAN) and ammonium nitrate (AN). Its other nitrogen products include diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), urea liquor, nitric acid and aqua ammonia, which are sold primarily to the Company’s industrial customers, and compound fertilizer products (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium or NPKs).

