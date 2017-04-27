Vodafone Group plc (VOD) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group AG

Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG in a report released on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 225 ($2.88) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.20) price target on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.32) price target on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 280 ($3.58) price target on Vodafone Group plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on Vodafone Group plc from GBX 295 ($3.77) to GBX 300 ($3.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC dropped their price target on Vodafone Group plc from GBX 265 ($3.39) to GBX 220 ($2.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 233.09 ($2.98).

Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) traded down 0.47% during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 202.15. 47,830,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 205.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 205.31. The stock’s market cap is GBX 56.42 billion. Vodafone Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 186.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 240.10.

In related news, insider Ronald Schellekens sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.57), for a total value of £804,000 ($1,027,870.11).

About Vodafone Group plc

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe.

