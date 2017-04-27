ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXLS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of ExlService Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService Holdings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.67.

ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) traded up 0.55% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.96. 155,821 shares of the company traded hands. ExlService Holdings has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $54.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average of $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.62.

ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm earned $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.93 million. ExlService Holdings had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ExlService Holdings will post $2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Cowen and Company” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/cowen-and-company-reiterates-outperform-rating-for-exlservice-holdings-inc-exls-updated.html.

In related news, EVP Nancy Saltzman sold 1,615 shares of ExlService Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $72,804.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 9,757 shares of ExlService Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $449,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,615 shares of company stock worth $5,603,130 in the last three months. 5.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK raised its position in shares of ExlService Holdings by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 1,006,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,750,000 after buying an additional 368,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $13,667,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of ExlService Holdings by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,269,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,087,000 after buying an additional 172,706 shares during the last quarter. Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of ExlService Holdings by 50.2% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 498,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,847,000 after buying an additional 166,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalmar Investments Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings during the third quarter worth $6,346,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ExlService Holdings

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company. The Company segments include Insurance; Healthcare; Travel, Transportation and Logistics; Finance and Accounting (F&A); Analytics, and All Other. The Insurance operating segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity and retirement services companies.

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.