Cowen and Company Raises Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) Price Target to $115.00

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) had its target price increased by Cowen and Company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

“We are nudging up our FY18-19E EPS for firmed standalone prospects and color” on.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Collins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of Rockwell Collins from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Collins from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Collins in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Collins in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.93.

Shares of Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) traded down 0.26% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.87. 444,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Rockwell Collins has a 12 month low of $78.54 and a 12 month high of $107.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Rockwell Collins had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Collins will post $5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cowen and Company Raises Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) Price Target to $115.00” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/cowen-and-company-raises-rockwell-collins-inc-col-price-target-to-115-00.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Rockwell Collins’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

In related news, CEO Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $1,863,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce Michael King sold 2,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $273,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,700 and have sold 61,536 shares worth $6,069,253. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COL. Conning Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Collins by 0.7% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Rockwell Collins by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Rockwell Collins by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Rockwell Collins by 0.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Rockwell Collins by 0.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Collins Company Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces and supports communications and aviation systems for commercial and military customers. The Company provides information management services through voice and data communication networks and solutions across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Systems, Government Systems and Information Management Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Collins Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Collins Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.