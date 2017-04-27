Cowen and Company Increases United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) Price Target to $75.00

United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Cowen and Company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen and Company’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of United Continental Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of United Continental Holdings from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. S&P Equity Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Continental Holdings in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc increased their target price on shares of United Continental Holdings from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of United Continental Holdings in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Continental Holdings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.94.

Shares of United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) opened at 71.33 on Tuesday. United Continental Holdings has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $76.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average of $68.77. United Continental Holdings also saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,764 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 144% compared to the average volume of 724 call options.

United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. United Continental Holdings had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 35.62%. United Continental Holdings’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Continental Holdings will post $7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Levy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.81 per share, for a total transaction of $748,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,087.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRB Corp boosted its stake in United Continental Holdings by 3.6% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 3,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. GLG LLC boosted its stake in United Continental Holdings by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. GLG LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in United Continental Holdings by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in United Continental Holdings by 15.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Continental Holdings by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings, Inc (UAL) is a holding company and its principal subsidiary is United Air Lines, Inc (United). The Company transports people and cargo through its mainline operations. It has global air rights in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The Company, through United and its regional carriers, operates flights from its hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark Liberty), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

