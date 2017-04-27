Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 10.41% from the company’s current price.

GLW has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “positive” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.51.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) traded up 2.22% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.02. 10,145,258 shares of the stock traded hands. Corning has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $29.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.36. Corning also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 14,627 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 566% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,195 call options.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Corning had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Corning’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

In other Corning news, Director Deborah Rieman sold 34,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $940,801.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,463.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 153,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $4,299,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,464 shares of company stock valued at $14,459,641 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concert Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Corning by 2.6% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 1.4% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,392,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,225,000 after buying an additional 48,009 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its position in Corning by 9.5% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 57,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Solaris Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Seminole Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $12,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing specialty glass and ceramics. Its segments include Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, Life Sciences and All Other. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for flat panel liquid crystal displays (LCDs).

