Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Receives $12.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CORT. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 750,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $7,312,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 2,500,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $22,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,119,955 shares of company stock worth $38,110,853. 33.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 205.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after buying an additional 747,060 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 184,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 57,985 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 264,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 141,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Receives $12.75 Average PT from Brokerages” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/corcept-therapeutics-incorporated-cort-receives-12-75-average-pt-from-analysts-updated.html.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) traded up 0.918% during trading on Monday, reaching $9.345. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,234 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 133.500 and a beta of 1.72. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $11.58.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, psychiatric and oncologic disorders. The Company is developing mifepristone, a compound that modulates the effects of cortisol by acting as a competitive antagonist at the glucocorticoid receptor (GR).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.