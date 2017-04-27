Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Receives $12.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CORT. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 750,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $7,312,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 2,500,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $22,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,119,955 shares of company stock worth $38,110,853. 33.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 205.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after buying an additional 747,060 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 184,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 57,985 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 264,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 141,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) traded up 0.918% during trading on Monday, reaching $9.345. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,234 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 133.500 and a beta of 1.72. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $11.58.
Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, psychiatric and oncologic disorders. The Company is developing mifepristone, a compound that modulates the effects of cortisol by acting as a competitive antagonist at the glucocorticoid receptor (GR).
