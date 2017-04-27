Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) traded up 1.19% during trading on Monday, reaching $31.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,316 shares. Copart has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.72. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $349.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.23 million. Copart had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 29.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Copart will post $1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 53,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $3,220,909.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,219.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $12,412,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,703 shares of company stock worth $16,631,490 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Copart by 4.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. raised its position in Copart by 697.6% in the first quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. now owns 36,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 31,887 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Copart by 37.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,818,000 after buying an additional 52,250 shares in the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new position in Copart during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Copart by 7.3% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc (Copart) is a provider of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Brazil, Ireland, Spain and India. The Company also provides vehicle remarketing services in Germany. The Company operates through two segments: United States and International.

