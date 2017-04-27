Continental Building Products (CBPX) Board of Directors Authorizes Stock Repurchase Plan

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program, which authorizes the company to buyback $100 million in outstanding shares on Thursday, February 23rd, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) opened at 24.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.53 million, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.31. Continental Building Products has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $26.52.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Continental Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Continental Building Products will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBPX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Continental Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental Building Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/continental-building-products-cbpx-board-announces-stock-repurchase-program-updated.html.

In other news, VP Isabelle Shiffrin sold 3,104 shares of Continental Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $80,083.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc is a manufacturer of gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products. The Company operates through wallboard segment. Gypsum wallboard is a primary building material used in residential and commercial construction and in repair and remodel (R&R). It offers customers a range of gypsum wallboard products, including LiftLite, its lightweight product designed to lift and install; its Mold Defense line of products designed for protection against mold and mildew, and its Weather Defense line of moisture and mold-resistant exterior sheathing.

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Building Products Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Building Products Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.