Congress Asset Management Co. MA Takes Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 488,538 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $50,915,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 51,120 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,565 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Consultant Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $4,425,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 17.9% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 41,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) opened at 115.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.25. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $90.32 and a one year high of $115.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post $5.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Vetr upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.99 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.43.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $229,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

