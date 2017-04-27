Comstock Resources (CRK) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News coverage about Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Comstock Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 80 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays PLC upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) opened at 9.10 on Thursday. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The firm’s market cap is $138.27 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($2.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by $0.01. The company earned $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post ($4.55) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc is an energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The Company operates in the segment of exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The Company’s oil and gas operations are concentrated in Texas and Louisiana.

