COMSCORE, Inc. (SCOR) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in COMSCORE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in COMSCORE were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of COMSCORE by 194.1% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 235,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 155,282 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of COMSCORE during the fourth quarter valued at $3,320,000. Anavon Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of COMSCORE during the fourth quarter valued at $3,111,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in COMSCORE by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,438,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,768,000 after buying an additional 71,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in COMSCORE by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 216,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 66,951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COMSCORE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) traded down 0.08% on Wednesday, reaching $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,851 shares. COMSCORE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average of $27.69. The stock’s market capitalization is $963.55 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “COMSCORE, Inc. (SCOR) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/comscore-inc-scor-stake-boosted-by-thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-updated.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered COMSCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

COMSCORE Company Profile

comScore, Inc is a cross-platform measurement company. The Company provides independent data, metrics, products and services to clients in the media, advertising and marketing industries. The Company delivers digital media analytics that help content owners and advertisers understand the composition of consumer media audiences, and also helps marketers understand the performance and effectiveness of advertising targeted at these audiences.

Receive News & Ratings for COMSCORE Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSCORE Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.