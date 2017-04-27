Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $42.50 price objective on the cable giant’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Comcast from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Comcast to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Instinet lifted their price target on Comcast from $37.50 to $42.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) opened at 38.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.64. The company has a market cap of $184.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.07. Comcast has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $39.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The company earned $21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post $1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Comcast’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $89,103.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,206.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Smit sold 28,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $2,145,670.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,308,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,404 shares of company stock worth $19,478,603 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 156,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,406,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,525 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.4% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.0% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

