Comcast’s (CMCSA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wunderlich

Wunderlich reissued their buy rating on shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in a report issued on Monday morning. Wunderlich currently has a $45.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on Comcast from $38.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Comcast to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.69.

Shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) opened at 38.79 on Monday. Comcast has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $39.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $184.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast will post $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

In other news, EVP Neil Smit sold 133,314 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $10,039,877.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,837 shares in the company, valued at $14,447,244.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 20,572 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $762,192.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,160,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,404 shares of company stock worth $19,478,603 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL increased its position in shares of Comcast by 47.1% in the third quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 25,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.0% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 19.4% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,525 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

