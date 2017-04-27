Media coverage about CombiMatrix Corp (NASDAQ:CBMX) has trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CombiMatrix Corp earned a news impact score of 0.04 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

CombiMatrix Corp (NASDAQ:CBMX) opened at 4.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. The stock’s market capitalization is $13.46 million. CombiMatrix Corp has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

CombiMatrix Corp (NASDAQ:CBMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.17. CombiMatrix Corp had a negative return on equity of 70.44% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.82) EPS. Equities analysts expect that CombiMatrix Corp will post ($0.81) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “CombiMatrix Corp (CBMX) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/combimatrix-corp-cbmx-earning-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-alphaone-reports-updated.html.

About CombiMatrix Corp

CombiMatrix Corporation is a provider of molecular diagnostic solutions. The Company specializes in pre-implantation genetic screening, miscarriage analysis, prenatal diagnosis and pediatric developmental disorders, offering deoxyribonucleic acid-based testing for the detection of genetic abnormalities, which cannot be identified through traditional methodologies.

Receive News & Ratings for CombiMatrix Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CombiMatrix Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.