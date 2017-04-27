Columbia Banking System (COLB) Earning Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) has trended positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Columbia Banking System earned a news impact score of 0.27 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 72 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) traded up 0.02% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.68. The stock had a trading volume of 38,055 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.15. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $45.68.

In other news, CAO Barry Ray sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $38,671.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $473,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc (Columbia) is a bank holding company for Columbia State Bank (the Bank) and Columbia Trust Company (Columbia Trust). The Company provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers products and services, which include Personal Banking, Business Banking and Wealth Management.

