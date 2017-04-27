Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (MIE)

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.

Cohen & Strs MLP & Ergy Oprty Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Strs MLP & Ergy Oprty Fd (NYSE:MIE) opened at 11.50 on Thursday. Cohen & Strs MLP & Ergy Oprty Fd has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90.

About Cohen & Strs MLP & Ergy Oprty Fd

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide attractive total return, consisted of high current income and price appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its managed assets in energy-related master limited partnerships (MLPs) and companies that are involved in the exploration, production, gathering, transportation, processing, storage, refining, distribution or marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or other energy sources (related companies).

