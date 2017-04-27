Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (RQI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.

Cohen & Steers Qualityome Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Qualityome Realty (NYSE:RQI) opened at 12.83 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Qualityome Realty has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/cohen-steers-quality-income-realty-inc-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-08-rqi-updated.html.

Cohen & Steers Qualityome Realty Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary investment objective of the Fund is high current income through investment in real estate securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. Real estate securities include common stocks, preferred stocks and other equity securities of any market capitalization issued by real estate companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs) and similar REIT-like entities.

